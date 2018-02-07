45°
Report: LSU loses top recruit to Bama

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Reports say that 5-star CB Patrick Surtain has signed with Alabama.

Surtain had named LSU as his leader going into January and was one of its top targets for National Signing Day. Surtain is from the Miami area of Florida and and considered the top high school cornerback in the country.

