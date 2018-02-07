45°
Report: LSU loses top recruit to Bama
BATON ROUGE- Reports say that 5-star CB Patrick Surtain has signed with Alabama.
Surtain had named LSU as his leader going into January and was one of its top targets for National Signing Day. Surtain is from the Miami area of Florida and and considered the top high school cornerback in the country.
BREAKING: 5-star CB Patrick Surtain announces his commitment to Alabama. He had named #LSU his leader going into the month of January, but Tigers fall short on NSD. https://t.co/gmEzh2qlHU pic.twitter.com/KAL1JC2B80— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 7, 2018