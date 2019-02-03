Report: LSU finalizing contract extension for Coach Ed Orgeron

BATON ROUGE - Reports suggest LSU Football coach Ed Orgeron is slated to receive a contract extension.

According to NOLA.com, a senior official at the university confirmed the details of the extension are being finalized. His current contract, which guarantees Orgeron $3.5 million annually, runs through the 2021 season.

Orgeron led the Tigers to a 10-3 season, including a win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

The team closed out the season ranked #6 in the AP poll.