53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: LSU finalizing contract extension for Coach Ed Orgeron

3 days 14 hours 10 minutes ago Wednesday, January 30 2019 Jan 30, 2019 January 30, 2019 4:58 PM January 30, 2019 in Sports
Source: NOLA.com
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Reports suggest LSU Football coach Ed Orgeron is slated to receive a contract extension.

According to NOLA.com, a senior official at the university confirmed the details of the extension are being finalized. His current contract, which guarantees Orgeron $3.5 million annually, runs through the 2021 season.

Orgeron led the Tigers to a 10-3 season, including a win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

The team closed out the season ranked #6 in the AP poll.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days