Report: Louisiana school that sent students to top colleges lied on transcripts, abused children

BREAUX BRIDGE - A school that made headlines last year after some of its students were accepted into Ivy League schools is accused of falsifying records, as well as abuse.

A report from the New York Times says students at T.M. Landry College Preparatory School were sent to those top colleges completely unprepared. The report claims T.M. Landry falsified transcripts, lied about student accomplishments, and physically abused children.

Parents and alumni claimed students were forced to kneel on rice, rocks and hot pavement. Others were allegedly choked, yelled at and berated, the Times said. While some students who were accepted to those top schools have been successful, others had to quit college classes or drop out entirely.

Last year, WBRZ covered a story about one student celebrating his acceptance letter from Harvard after a video from the school went viral. That student and his brother later appeared on the Ellen Show after the post was viewed millions of times.

You can read the full report from the New York Times here.