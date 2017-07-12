Report: Louisiana Congressman Scalise out of ICU

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise has left the intensive care unit at the hospital where he's been receiving care since he was shot in June.

ABC News confirmed his condition Wednesday. Scalise remains hospitalized, though.

Rep. Scalise, of New Orleans, was shot on June 14 at a ballpark in a suburb of Washington, D.C., while practicing for a charity baseball game.

Scalise was in ICU immediately after he was shot then moved to a regular room but was readmitted to ICU for an infection and surgery last week.

Scalise was targeted by a crazed gunman who was going after republican members of Congress. The gunman died after being shot by Capitol Police who were part of Scalise's security detail.

