Report: Les Miles 'frontrunner' for Kansas head coaching position

November 06, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Reports say former LSU Head Coach Les Miles is up for a new head coaching job.

According to FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman, Les Miles is now the frontrunner for the head coaching job at the University of Kansas. The spot opened up this weekend after the university's athletic director announced David Beaty would be fired as the Jayhawks head coach at the end of the season.

Beaty has a 6-39 record at Kansas, including a 3-6 record at this point in the 2018 season.

If hired, it would be Miles' first head coaching since 2016, when he was fired from LSU after a 2-2 start to the season. Despite being terminated, Miles had a strong record of 114-34 at the university and won a national championship with the Tigers in 2007.

Miles is still a vocal supporter of LSU, publicly rooting for the Tigers on the regular.

