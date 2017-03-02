63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Report: Law enforcement raiding Caterpillar Inc. headquarters

March 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: WEEK.com

PEORIA – There is a heavy police presence outside the Caterpillar Inc. headquarters in Peoria, Illinois, local media is reporting.

According to WEEK.com, law enforcement are searching the building looking for tax documents. The company’s human resources department is telling employees that law enforcement are executing a search warrant.

Viewer photos from the scene show investigators wearing IRS jackets entering the company’s headquarters.

