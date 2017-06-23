Report: Lafayette business, official Trump gear dealer, setting record

LAFAYETTE – The company that essentially invented the strategy behind Donald Trump's popular “Make America Great Again” hat is set to ship its millionth order soon.

Ace Specialties, Inc., run by Christl Mahfouz, detailed her success in a recent report by Bloomberg. Mahfouz has only granted a select few interviews, including one with WBRZ earlier this year.

The most recent article delves more into how Mahfouz, 39, was on the verge of bankruptcy when she “… turned to God and said, 'Please help me.'”

Her epiphany came as she pitched the Trump team Apprentice style – prototypes of hats, T-shirts and a mock-up website. She sold Trump and closed the deal. Since, Bloomberg reported, Trump entities have spent more than $21 million with the Louisiana company.

In an area that's been hit hard by a downturn in the oil and gas industry, Mahfouz is working to help give people a second chance – like the one she was offered by Trump.

"We've been able to provide jobs for those who have lost their jobs in the oil field," Mahfouz explained in her exclusive interview with WBRZ. Click HERE to see the report.

Mahfouz's Ace Specialties is the official distributor of Trump's campaign gear. Previously, she did printing and clothing work for the oil industry.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz