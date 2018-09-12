81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kenner mayor backs off controversial Nike ban

4 hours 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 4:15 PM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: WWL
By: Jeremy Krail

KENNER - The mayor of Kenner is backpedaling on a memorandum banning the purchase of Nike products at its recreational department.

WWL, a news partner of WBRZ, reports Mayor Ben Zahn announced he was rescinding the memo at the advice of the city attorney Wednesday.

The memo came on the heels of a controversial Nike ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The original notice from the mayor's office first circulated over the weekend, causing a stir on social media. Numerous people voiced opinions both in favor and against the ban. 

The memorandum stated that "under no circumstances" would any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use at any City of Kenner recreation center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days