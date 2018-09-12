Latest Weather Blog
Kenner mayor backs off controversial Nike ban
KENNER - The mayor of Kenner is backpedaling on a memorandum banning the purchase of Nike products at its recreational department.
WWL, a news partner of WBRZ, reports Mayor Ben Zahn announced he was rescinding the memo at the advice of the city attorney Wednesday.
#BREAKING At the advice of the city attorney, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn rescinds his memo banning Nike products from recreational department use— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) September 12, 2018
The memo came on the heels of a controversial Nike ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The original notice from the mayor's office first circulated over the weekend, causing a stir on social media. Numerous people voiced opinions both in favor and against the ban.
The memorandum stated that "under no circumstances" would any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use at any City of Kenner recreation center.
