Report: Judge rules alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe mentally incompetent to stand trial in EBR

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of fatally shooting three people last year was declared incompetent to stand trial in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The Advocate reports, State District Judge Trudy White handed down the ruling in the Ryan Sharpe case. The news outlet reports that his mental status puts criminal proceedings in that jurisdiction on hold for now.

Sharpe was charged in East Baton Rouge as well as East Feliciana Parish for multiple shootings last year. He is accused of shooting four people and killing three.

Last year year, Sharpe pleaded not guilty to killing former BREC Park Commissioner Caroll Breeden. He also entered a not guilty plea for the deaths of Thomas Bass and Brad DeFrancheschi and the attempted murder of Buck Hornsby.

He was previously declared incompetent in East Feliciana and transferred to a state mental health treatment facility.