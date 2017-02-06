72°
Report: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter airlifted after ATV crash in Tangipahoa

February 06, 2017
KENTWOOD – Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter was badly hurt in an ATV crash Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish, according to a TMZ report.

The report says that Spears' daughter, Maddie, is in ‘extremely serious’ condition and was airlifted to a hospital nearby.

Sources tell TMZ that Maddie was involved in a hunting expedition in Kentwood when she fell off a Polaris ATV when it flipped over.

Read the report on TMZ.com

