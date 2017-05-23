71°
Report: 'James Bond' star Roger Moore dead at 89
Sir Roger Moore, the star of the “James Bond” franchise in the 1970s and 1880s, has died at the age of 89 years old.
According to ABC News, the announcement was made via the star’s Twitter account.
"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," his family tweeted.
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017
