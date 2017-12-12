Report: Indiana state trooper shot in head while pursuing suspect

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. - Reports say an officer was shot in the head while chasing a suspect in Southern Indiana Tuesday night.

According to a report from RTV6, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in Clark County. The report says the Indiana state trooper was shot while pursuing a suspect in Jeffersonville, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

The trooper was reportedly taken to University of Louisville Hospital in unknown condition. His identity was not released, but ISP tweeted that the officer was expected to survive.

