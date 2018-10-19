Report: Inconsistencies found in story fired cop told after firing gun

BATON ROUGE – An internal investigation found inconsistencies in the story a fired Baton Rouge police officer told investigators following a controversial officer-involved shooting in August.

Officer Yuseff Hamadeh was fired in the weeks following the incident.

Hamadeh claimed Raheem Howard fired at him during a traffic stop and Hamadeh had to return fire.

When police and the district attorney’s office could not find evidence to match that claim, charges against Howard related to the altercation were dropped and Hamadeh lost his job.

In a report from The Advocate Friday, Hamadeh’s bosses could not validate Hamadeh’s report of what transpired.

In addition, the newspaper reported, a disabled camera in Hamadeh’s police cruiser should have been repaired and working – something Hamadeh never handled.

Hamadeh is appealing his firing to the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Police forwarded the internal affairs investigation to the district attorney and this week denied a public records request related to the investigation by the WBRZ Investigative Unit citing the likelihood of criminal or civil litigation against Hamadeh and the department.

