80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Human error blamed in woman's death after power cut

2 hours 14 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 11:57 AM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NJ.com
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into the death of a 68-year-old New Jersey woman who died this summer after her electricity was turned off has found that "human errors and systemic failures" led to a delay in restoring power at the home.
  
The Public Service Enterprise Group company says it has already made sweeping changes in its culture to ensure similar tragedies don't occur again.
  
NJ.com reports that the utility commissioned the independent report into the death of Linda Daniels, who suffered from congestive heart failure and was in hospice care. She relied on an electric oxygen tank to breathe.
  
She died July 5, hours after the electricity was turned off at her Newark home because of a lack of payments over several months.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days