Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. - NBC-TV says actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.



NBC reports (http://nbcnews.to/2kHo2iu ) that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, but he mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby.



NBC says air traffic control recordings have Ford asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"



American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas.



Ford's publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined comment Tuesday afternoon.



Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor couldn't confirm that Ford was the pilot of the single-engine Husky, but he says the pilot received and read back the proper landing instructions.



The FAA is investigating.