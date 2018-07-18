Report: Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing boys in multiple parishes

Photo: The Advocate

KENNER- A gymnastics coach in Kenner is accused of molesting a number of boys across multiple parishes.

According to a report from the Advocate, 26-year-old Jonathan West was booked Wednesday on one count of sexual battery and one count oral sexual assault after his latest accuser came forward. The boy, who was under the age of 13 at the time, reported that he was abused twice at the New Orleans Outlaws Gym in Kenner.

West was booked on the latest charges Tuesday after he was previously accused of sexual molestation by four other boys in the Kenner area.

West is also facing charges with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, which says at least seven boys in the parish have come forward with allegations of abuse. There are even more accusations in St. Charles Parish, where he allegedly abused six more boys while coaching at a local gym.

Officials believe some of the abuse took place while West drove the victims to practice.

He could spend decades in prison if convicted.