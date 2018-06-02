Latest Weather Blog
Report: Georgia murder suspect found dead in Gonzales hotel
GONZALES - The suspect in a murder and arson in Sandy Springs, Georgia has been found dead in a Gonzales hotel, according to WWL.
Reports state Patrick Nolan was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A dog was also found in the room and was said to be "in good health."
Nolan was charged with killing 39-year-old Amber Holliman. Holliman's body was found after a house fire in Sandy Springs, Georgia on May 26. Nolan was Holliman's longtime boyfriend and was a resident at the same home.
Holliman's death was ruled a homicide earlier this week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to the head.
The Gonzales Police Department is conducting the investigation and no information about his death is immediately available.
