Report: Georgia murder suspect found dead in Gonzales hotel

GONZALES - The suspect in a murder and arson in Sandy Springs, Georgia has been found dead in a Gonzales hotel, according to WWL.

Reports state Patrick Nolan was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A dog was also found in the room and was said to be "in good health."

Nolan was charged with killing 39-year-old Amber Holliman. Holliman's body was found after a house fire in Sandy Springs, Georgia on May 26. Nolan was Holliman's longtime boyfriend and was a resident at the same home.

Holliman's death was ruled a homicide earlier this week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to the head.

The Gonzales Police Department is conducting the investigation and no information about his death is immediately available.