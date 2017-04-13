Report: Fuel truck overturns, ignites on I-310 in Luling

NEW ORLEANS – A fuel truck overturned and caught fire on I-310 in Luling, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, both north and south bound lanes are closed near the Highway 3127 exit. Traffic is being diverted from the scene.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne told WWLTV that two other cars were involved in the wreck. The crash caused a large cloud of smoke that could be seen from miles away.

St. Charles Parish officials are on the scene.

