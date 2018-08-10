80°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Four people killed in Canada shooting
At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, CNN reports.
The incident was reported in the capital of the Canadian province New Brunswick. The investigation is still ongoing.
Local authorities are urging people to stay in their homes and to keep their doors locked.
Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot in stomach, leg
-
Androgynous statue weighing 400 pounds stolen from park bench downtown
-
Baton Rouge woman fires gun to scare away creep
-
Friends and family remember Ken Carter
-
ESPN morning show ranks LSU first AND second best college football atmosphere