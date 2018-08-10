Report: Four people killed in Canada shooting

80°
Friday, August 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, CNN reports.

The incident was reported in the capital of the Canadian province New Brunswick. The investigation is still ongoing.

Local authorities are urging people to stay in their homes and to keep their doors locked. 

