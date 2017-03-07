Report: four dead after train strikes charter bus in Mississippi

BILOXI - Officials say at least four people died when a train collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Miss.

According to WLOX, several people were airlifted from the scene. Around 50 passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

Witnesses tell WLOX that the bus appeared to be stuck on the tracks when the train struck the bus.



Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn't know where this bus was headed.

