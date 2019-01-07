Report: Former LSU star Early Doucet facing more domestic abuse allegations

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU wide receiver Early Doucet is facing more allegations of abuse towards his wife.

A report from TMZ says Doucet was hit with a temporary restraining order in November after another alleged domestic altercation.

Doucet was reportedly ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the alleged victim and her children after an incident in which Doucet allegedly attacked the woman, causing injuries to her face and chest, and physically damaged their residence.

This is the second time the victim has accused Doucet of domestic abuse.

Doucet was a star receiver on LSU's 2007 national championship team and was a third-round NFL Draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in the NFL for five years.