Report: Former LSU, NBA player charged with assault after police pursuit in Mississippi

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. - A former LSU and NBA basketball player has been charged with assault after leading Mississippi police on a vehicle pursuit in Pontotoc County.

According to WTVA, 23-year-old Timothy Joseph Quarterman of Savannah, Ga., was arrested Monday night.

The incident began around 10:50 p.m. when troopers attempted to stop a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck for traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 278, according to Master Sgt. Ray Hall with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Quarterman failed to stop and led officers on the pursuit down multiple highways. The pursuit ended on Highway 15 South when Quarterman intentionally rammed a Pontotoc police officer with his vehicle, causing both vehicles to crash, according to Hall.

Quarterman and the police officer were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with aggravated assault and felony fleeing. His bond was set at $25,000.

Quarterman recently played professional basketball for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets, according to WTVA.