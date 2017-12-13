Report: Former area athlete killed in botched armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS - A former Gonzales high school wrestler was shot to death on Dec. 4 allegedly while participating in a botched armed robbery, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A report from the New Orleans Advocate says that Taibe Coleman, 22, was killed in the 4900 block of Major Drive in New Orleans. Coleman was a wrestler at East Ascension High School in Gonzales and at Arkansas Baptist College.

On Dec. 11 a woman identified as Porsha Smith, 26, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in connection to his death.

According to Smith's arrest records, the victim told police that she, Coleman and another man identified as 21-year-old Corneillius Boutte had teamed up to rob him.

The report states that the investigation into Coleman's death began at the morning of Dec. 4 when officers were called to the scene. Police found the body of a man who had been shot in the back and died at the scene. The man was identified as Coleman.

Detectives noticed that Coleman was wearing all black clothing and had a pair of socks on his hands. Police say they found a .40 caliber handgun lying next to his body that appeared to have malfunctioned.

Authorities learned through their investigation that Coleman had last been seen with Boutte before he died.

Earlier that morning, other officers had been dispatched to University Medical Center after a shooting victim drove himself to the hospital. Authorities said the victim, who was shot in the leg, said he was injured after giving a girl named "Daysha" a ride home in the same area of the crime scene.

According to the victim, after he parked his car, he and "Daysha" talked while she texted someone he didn't know. About 10 minutes later, the victim told authorities that two men with guns opened the doors of both sides of his car.

Reports say the "Daysha" got out of the car and walked past one of the armed men. The victim told police that he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

Authorities say the victim got out of his car and shot back at the armed men, apparently killing Coleman, before driving himself to the hospital. The victim told police that he believed "Daysha" had set him up to be robbed.

At the same time that the victim arrived at University Medical Center, police said Boutte arrived at New Orleans East Hospital by a private car. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to the New Orleans Advocate, detectives learned that a woman who matched the physical description of "Daysha" had signed Boutte into the hospital and immediately left.

"Daysha" was later identified as Smith. Smith denied knowing the victim, Boutte, Coleman or anyone named "Daysha."

The victim who was shot in the leg identified Smith as "Daysha" in a photo lineup.