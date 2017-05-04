Report: Florida University to award posthumous degree to Trayvon Martin

FLORIDA – A slain Florida teen will be awarded a college degree, CNN reports.

Trayvon Martin will be awarded a posthumous bachelor's degree in aeronautical science from Florida Memorial University. Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012 while Martin was walking from a 7-Eleven in Sanford.

Martin's parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree on their son's behalf during the university's spring commencement. Fulton is an alumnas of the university.

The aeronautics degree is in "honor of the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot," the university wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The university also houses the Trayvon Martin Foundation.