Report: First male dancer in Saintsations history makes squad
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints cheerleading squad has officially recruited the first male dancer in its history.
On Friday, Jesse Hernandez confirmed to the New Orleans Advocate that he'd been named a member of the Saintsations squad for the 2018 season.
Hernandez stirred up significant interest among fans when he was first revealed to be a finalist back in April. The Maurice native was reportedly the only man to try out, wearing a tank top and shorts rather than the typical attire and opting not to use pom-poms in the group dance portions.
You can read more about Hernandez's tryout HERE.
