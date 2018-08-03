Report: First male dancer in Saintsations history makes squad

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints cheerleading squad has officially recruited the first male dancer in its history.

On Friday, Jesse Hernandez confirmed to the New Orleans Advocate that he'd been named a member of the Saintsations squad for the 2018 season.

Hernandez stirred up significant interest among fans when he was first revealed to be a finalist back in April. The Maurice native was reportedly the only man to try out, wearing a tank top and shorts rather than the typical attire and opting not to use pom-poms in the group dance portions.

