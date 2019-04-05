Report: FBI in Baton Rouge to investigate Wade's recruiting tactics

BATON ROUGE - The FBI reportedly traveled to Baton Rouge to further investigate LSU basketball coach Will Wade's recruiting tactics in the wake of his indefinite suspension.

Citing anonymous sources, Yahoo! Sports is reporting one federal agent visited Baton Rouge to conduct investigations into Wade and his recruiting processes. The report does not identify who, if anyone was actually interviewed. The FBI's reported interest in Wade could indicate an escalation of a longstanding federal investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball.

In March, LSU suspended Wade less than a day after Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reported the contents of wiretapped conversations between Wade and a convicted college basketball middleman.