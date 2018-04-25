78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son

35 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, April 25 2018 Apr 25, 2018 April 25, 2018 1:18 PM April 25, 2018 in News
Source: KOKI
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KOKI-TV

MEMPHIS, TN - Police say a father's quick actions saved his 5-year-old son from a potential kidnapping in Tennessee Monday.

According to KOKI-TV, the man called authorities after a woman grabbed his son and tried to run away from him. According to police, the father punched the woman and got his child back before they arrived.

Authorities identified the attempted kidnapper as 53-year-old Gina Ricard. After the encounter, officials say she ran to a nearby fire station and told them that she tried to stop a kidnapping.

Arrest records say Ricard was incoherent and said she “believes God told her (to) help.”

She was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days