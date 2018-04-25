Report: Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son

Photo: KOKI-TV

MEMPHIS, TN - Police say a father's quick actions saved his 5-year-old son from a potential kidnapping in Tennessee Monday.

According to KOKI-TV, the man called authorities after a woman grabbed his son and tried to run away from him. According to police, the father punched the woman and got his child back before they arrived.

Authorities identified the attempted kidnapper as 53-year-old Gina Ricard. After the encounter, officials say she ran to a nearby fire station and told them that she tried to stop a kidnapping.

Arrest records say Ricard was incoherent and said she “believes God told her (to) help.”

She was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.