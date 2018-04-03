Report: Father killed while shielding 9-year-old daughter in deadly I-10 crash last week

Photo: Facebook

PORT ALLEN - Reports say a man killed in a crash on I-10 last week died while shielding his daughter from the wreck.

According to a report from WFTV, 39-year-old Jeremiah Huggins was killed Thursday evening near the LA 415 exit after he ran into a pair of semi trucks on the interstate.

His wife, who was following behind in her own vehicle, saw the crash happen. She says Huggins swerved the car to protect his 9-year-old daughter in the crash and used his body to shield her. According to WFTV, Huggins' daughter was still clutching his hand when they pulled her from the wreck.

“He saved every ounce of her, every ounce of her with his own body,” said Debbie Oaks, Huggins' mother.

Erin Huggins said her husband was not speeding when he crashed into the two semi trucks, which were stopped on the busy interstate. She claims the trucks were not well-lit.

The stretch of roadway where Huggins was killed is notorious for deadly crashes.

“This could have been prevented and shouldn’t have happened,” she said on Facebook.

Huggins had reportedly just lost his job in California and his family was moving back to Florida, where he had a job interview lined up. The family lost a number of possessions in the crash as well.

The family has set up a fundraising page on Facebook.