Report: Father detains naked accused child molester at gunpoint in park

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A father says he pulled his firearm after a naked man allegedly harassed his family at a park in Georgia.

The father told WSB-TV that he was at Trailblazer Park with his two children, his wife, mother and grandmother when he spotted the nude stranger.

"I asked him, 'Would you please leave the scene you're causing trouble. You don't even have on any clothes,'" Tae Lovelace said.

Lovelace said the man left the park at around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, but then he came back.

"Not only did he come back naked, he ran directly up to my kids, and the mother of my child and they were frightened," Lovelace said. "It's a family event so everybody out here was pretty much frightened so and that point and time I go and get my firearm."

The father of two says he had his grandmother call 911 while he chased the man down. He also recorded the incident until officers arrived and asked him to put his gun down. He says the man, later identified as Josten Meeler, took off once he put the firearm away.

Officers were able to catch up and place Meeler under arrest.

Meeler is charged with child molestation, public indecency, and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.