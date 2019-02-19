55°
Report: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

Tuesday, February 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC 7

NEW YORK - Reports say fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died. He was 85.

Lagerfeld died in Paris after battling health issues for weeks, ABC 7 reports. Health issues caused him to miss Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show in January.

In his decades-long career, Lagerfeld created collections for iconic brands such as Chanel and Fendi.

