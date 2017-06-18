Report: Family carjacked outside Lakeside Mall; suspects arrested after chase

METAIRIE - Two men are in jail after they allegedly committed multiple carjackings in Jefferson Parish Saturday night and led deputies on a high-speed chase which sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a report from WWL, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakeside Mall.

Officials say a man was with his wife and three children when two armed men told him to get out of the vehicle. The man Jefferson Parish deputies that he was allowed to remove his children before the two thieves drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Around 11:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to another attempted carjacking near the corner of North Turnbull and West Napoleon Avenue. The victim told deputies two armed men approached him while he was stopped at the intersection. Believing he was about to get carjacked, the man sped away and called 911.

A third incident was reported about 30 minutes later. Officers said they were flagged down by two women in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of S. I-10 Service Road.

The women told deputies they were getting out of a 2011 Ford Explorer when two armed men carjacked them. Shortly afterward, officers spotted the Explorer speeding on a nearby service road.

The SUV then crashed into a Toyota Corolla at the corner of North Woodlawn Avenue and the I-10 Service Road. Deputies said the SUV didn't stop after the crash and hit a second vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Frontier.

The woman in the Toyota Corolla was reportedly pinned inside her vehicle after the wreck, and officials said she had to be extracted with help from the fire department. She was brought to a hospital where she is now listed in critical condition.

The two suspects, 17-year-old Brennan Allen and 26-year-old Larry Washington were arrested as they tried to crawl out of the overturned SUV. Deputies said they also found a stolen revolver underneath the wrecked vehicle. They were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said Washington, from New Orleans, initially told them his name was Derrick Jones. He has a prior criminal history that includes arrests for battery, drug possession and disturbing the peace, according to JPSO. Washington will be booked on two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest and failure to identify himself correctly.

Allen, who deputies said lives in Harvey, will be booked with various charges including two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen gun. JPSO said he has a prior criminal history and is currently on probation.

WWL says the man driving the Frontier and his passengers were also injured in the wreck.