Report: Falcons complained to NFL over Saints' trolling in Christmas Eve game

Photo: Twitter

NEW ORLEANS - The Atlanta Falcons reportedly voiced their displeasure to the NFL after a series of lighthearted jabs were made at the dirty birds' expense during their last meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

According to a report from the Advocate, the Falcons organization complained to league officials after the Saints took every opportunity to troll their NFC South rival during their Christmas Eve meeting last year.

The Falcons were allegedly none too pleased with the numerous references to the "28-3" memes during the "Us vs Them" series that runs during every Saints home game.

The clip, which was shared all across social media, used the scene of the Falcons' crumbling 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI as their "defining moment." Meanwhile, the Saints' defining moment showcased Steve Gleason's blocked punt against the Falcons in their return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina in 2006.

Additionally, Atlanta took offense to the halftime performance by the 610 Stompers, a local dance team that spelled out 28-3 during their routine.

#Falcons also being trolled by the all-male dance troupe performing at halftime. pic.twitter.com/Pnv0LaGnZ2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2017

To add insult to injury, the Saints also used a graphic of a MARTA bus to block the view of the Falcons running onto the field during introductions, a reference to a viral video in which the same bus obscured a Weather Channel live stream of the Georgia Dome's implosion.

As Falcons take field at Superdome, Saints brilliantly block them on the big screen with a MARTA bus pic.twitter.com/F0EwadaJ6Z — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) December 24, 2017

The Saints went on to win the game 23-13 and clinched the NFC South title the following week.

Reports of the organization's reaction come a day after a New York Times article detailed Falcons owner Arthur Blank's displeasure about the Patriots' Super Bowl rings. The report said Blank was "pissed off" that the rings featured exactly 283 diamonds, an apparent reference to the Patriots' historic comeback.