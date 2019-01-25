Report: FAA halts flights to LaGuardia due to government shutdown

NEW YORK - The Federal Aviation Administration has halted flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York, WWSB reports.

According to the FAA U.S. flight map, flight traffic to the airport has been delayed. The administration hasn't released a statement on the incident at this time.

The move is due to a staffing shortage caused by the government shutdown.

No further details were provided.