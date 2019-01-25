57°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: FAA halts flights to LaGuardia due to government shutdown
NEW YORK - The Federal Aviation Administration has halted flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York, WWSB reports.
According to the FAA U.S. flight map, flight traffic to the airport has been delayed. The administration hasn't released a statement on the incident at this time.
The move is due to a staffing shortage caused by the government shutdown.
No further details were provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man charged following standoff at Triple S Food Mart
-
Livingston Parish creates stricter standards for housing developments
-
Blind priest well known in local Catholic community has died - Full...
-
Possible hostage situation at Triple S Food Mart; heavy police presence on...
-
Heavy police presence at Triple S Food Mart