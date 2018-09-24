Latest Weather Blog
Report: Entergy trucks returning from Florence aftermath burglarized in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, AL - A group of Entergy trucks heading back to Louisiana after helping with hurricane relief efforts on the East Coast were reportedly broken into after they made a stop in Alabama.
According to WBRC, the burglaries happened early Sunday morning in Birmingham. The trucks belonging to the Louisiana-based utility company were reportedly targeted after being left in a downtown parking lot overnight.
The report says the burglars cut the locks on several trucks and pried the doors open on others, stealing some of the items left inside.
The station says the trucks were on their way back to different parts of Louisiana after traveling to the Carolinas to help with Hurricane Florence relief.
“We’re incredibly proud of the men and women that volunteer their time,” Entergy Spokesperson Lee Sabatini told WBRC. “They leave their families. They understand that these utilities in other states need our help, need help from other utilities, and that’s the point of mutual aid. And they make personal sacrifices as well. And while it’s unfortunate, it’s not going to deter us from doing it again.”
