78°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Employee arrested after argument leads to gunfire at New Orleans restaurant
NEW ORLEANS – An argument led to a gun being fired at a restaurant in a New Orleans restaurant Monday afternoon.
Those on scene at Gallier's Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Carondelet Street told WWL that the argument was between two co-workers.
One employee of the restaurant said the argument escalated to a fist fight, and then a gun was fired.
No one was hurt, however the employee who fired a shot is in custody.