Report: Employee arrested after argument leads to gunfire at New Orleans restaurant

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS – An argument led to a gun being fired at a restaurant in a New Orleans restaurant Monday afternoon.

Those on scene at Gallier's Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Carondelet Street told WWL that the argument was between two co-workers.

One employee of the restaurant said the argument escalated to a fist fight, and then a gun was fired.

No one was hurt, however the employee who fired a shot is in custody.