Report: Employee arrested after argument leads to gunfire at New Orleans restaurant

1 hour 52 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, October 09 2017 Oct 9, 2017 October 09, 2017 6:00 PM October 09, 2017 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS – An argument led to a gun being fired at a restaurant in a New Orleans restaurant Monday afternoon.

Those on scene at Gallier's Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Carondelet Street told WWL that the argument was between two co-workers.

One employee of the restaurant said the argument escalated to a fist fight, and then a gun was fired. 

No one was hurt, however the employee who fired a shot is in custody. 

