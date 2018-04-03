Latest Weather Blog
Report: Drew Brees files $9M lawsuit after buying overpriced jewelry
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is suing a San Diego jeweler who allegedly scammed him and his wife out of millions of dollars by overcharging them for diamonds and other items.
According to a report from TMZ, Brees spent about $15 million on rings, watches, earrings and more at CJ Charles jewelry store in San Diego. In the newly-filed lawsuit, Brees claims that he had the jewelry appraised and found it was worth $9 million less than what he paid for it.
The report says the biggest hit Brees took was on a 4.09 carat blue diamond ring he bought in 2015 for $8.18 million, which recently appraised for only $3.75 million.
An attorney representing Vahid Moradi, the jeweler at the center of the lawsuit, says Brees has been trying to "bully" Moradi into undoing the transactions.
"Mr. Brees’s behavior and his belief that he was wronged because the jewelry did not appreciate in value as quickly as he hoped both demonstrate a lack of integrity and contradict basic principles of both economics and the law," Moradi's attorney, Eric George, told TMZ.
Brees is seeking at least $9 million in damages.
