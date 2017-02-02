Latest Weather Blog
Report: Doritos reign supreme for Super Bowl LI snacks
When the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl LI, many Americans will be munching on Doritos, one report says.
According to Jet.com, nacho cheese flavored Doritos is the top snack that America is planning to eat for the big game.
Frito-Lay said last month that the company will not run Doritos commercials for the 2017 Super Bowl. The company told ABC News that product commercials did not fit with Frito-Lay’s marketing plans for the upcoming year.
Below is the full list of top-selling snacks and chips for Super Bowl LI:
Top-Selling Chips (including pretzels)
Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese
Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack
Frito-Lay Party Cube
Frito-Lay Mix Variety Pack
Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels, Variety Pack
Snyder's of Hanover 100 Calorie Pack, Mini Pretzels
Ruffles Potato Chips, Cheddar and Sour Cream
Frito Lay Multipack Chips, Classic Mix
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces, Honey Mustard & Onion
Top-Selling Chips in Georgia
Frito-Lay Party Cube
Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack
Synder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels
Snyder's of Hanover 100 Calorie Pack, Mini Pretzels
Snyder's of Hanover Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods
Frito-Lay Mix Variety Pack, Classic
Ruffles Potato Chips, Cheddar and Sour Cream
Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese
Frito Lay Multipack Chips, Classic Mix
Tostitos Tortilla Chips, Multigrain Scoops
Top-Selling Chips in Massachusetts
Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese
Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack
Frito-Lay Party Cube
Frito-Lay Mix Variety Pack
Snyder's of Hanover 100 Calorie Pack, Mini Pretzels
Synder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels, Variety Pack
Frito Lay Multipack Chips, Classic Mix
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces, Honey Mustard & Onion
Top-Selling Snacks
Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese
Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack
Kirkland Signature Walnuts
Kirkland Signature Whole Almonds
Frito-Lay Party Cube
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Multipack, Cheddar
Rice Krispies Treats
Smartfood White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Popcorn
Cheez-It Baked Snack Crackers
Nabisco Handi-Snacks Ritz Crackers 'N Cheese Dip
