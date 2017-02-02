Report: Doritos reign supreme for Super Bowl LI snacks

When the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl LI, many Americans will be munching on Doritos, one report says.

According to Jet.com, nacho cheese flavored Doritos is the top snack that America is planning to eat for the big game.

Frito-Lay said last month that the company will not run Doritos commercials for the 2017 Super Bowl. The company told ABC News that product commercials did not fit with Frito-Lay’s marketing plans for the upcoming year.

Below is the full list of top-selling snacks and chips for Super Bowl LI:

Top-Selling Chips (including pretzels)

Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese

Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack

Frito-Lay Party Cube

Frito-Lay Mix Variety Pack

Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels

Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels, Variety Pack

Snyder's of Hanover 100 Calorie Pack, Mini Pretzels

Ruffles Potato Chips, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Frito Lay Multipack Chips, Classic Mix

Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces, Honey Mustard & Onion

Top-Selling Chips in Georgia

Frito-Lay Party Cube

Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack

Synder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels

Snyder's of Hanover 100 Calorie Pack, Mini Pretzels

Snyder's of Hanover Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods

Frito-Lay Mix Variety Pack, Classic

Ruffles Potato Chips, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese

Frito Lay Multipack Chips, Classic Mix

Tostitos Tortilla Chips, Multigrain Scoops

Top-Selling Chips in Massachusetts

Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese

Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack

Frito-Lay Party Cube

Frito-Lay Mix Variety Pack

Snyder's of Hanover 100 Calorie Pack, Mini Pretzels

Synder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels

Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels, Variety Pack

Frito Lay Multipack Chips, Classic Mix

Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces, Honey Mustard & Onion

Top-Selling Snacks

Doritos Tortilla Chips, Party Size - Nacho Cheese

Pringles Snack Stacks Variety Pack

Kirkland Signature Walnuts

Kirkland Signature Whole Almonds

Frito-Lay Party Cube

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Multipack, Cheddar

Rice Krispies Treats

Smartfood White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Popcorn

Cheez-It Baked Snack Crackers

Nabisco Handi-Snacks Ritz Crackers 'N Cheese Dip

