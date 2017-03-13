Report: deputies investigating murder-suicide in Chalmette

CHALMETTE – Investigators say a woman shot her husband then herself in an apparent murder-suicide in Chalmette Monday, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 8500 block of Deerfield Drive.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said two children and a third person were found unharm inside the home. The children are now with another family member.

Pohlmann said Monday's shooting was the first homicide in St. Bernard Parish since October.

