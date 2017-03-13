56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: deputies investigating murder-suicide in Chalmette

1 hour 31 minutes 28 seconds ago March 13, 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13 2017 March 13, 2017 9:30 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

CHALMETTE – Investigators say a woman shot her husband then herself in an apparent murder-suicide in Chalmette Monday, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 8500 block of Deerfield Drive.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said two children and a third person were found unharm inside the home. The children are now with another family member.

Pohlmann said Monday's shooting was the first homicide in St. Bernard Parish since October. 

Read the full report on WWLTV.com

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days