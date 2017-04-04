58°
Report: Deadly crash involving overturned truck shuts down I-10 W in New Orleans

By: Courtney Allen

NEW ORLEANS - A deadly crash on I-10 west at Veterans Boulevard has closed the interstate for hours Tuesday morning in New Orleans.

According to WWLTV, the crash overturned a box truck around 5 a.m. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck. WWLTV confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

First responders are on the scene. Louisiana State Police are reportedly diverting traffic off I-10. Traffic officials are urging drivers to use an alternate route.

Traffic congestion from the crash reached Clearview Parkway.

