Report: Deadly crash involving overturned truck shuts down I-10 W in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A deadly crash on I-10 west at Veterans Boulevard has closed the interstate for hours Tuesday morning in New Orleans.

According to WWLTV, the crash overturned a box truck around 5 a.m. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck. WWLTV confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

Our view of the fatal traffic accident on I-10 Westbound @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/BicWwdF4Do — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) April 4, 2017

First responders are on the scene. Louisiana State Police are reportedly diverting traffic off I-10. Traffic officials are urging drivers to use an alternate route.

All lanes remain blocked on I-10 West at Veterans Boulevard due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at Clearview Parkway. (1/2) — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) April 4, 2017

Traffic congestion from the crash reached Clearview Parkway.