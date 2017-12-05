Report: Dead & Co.'s NOLA show postponed after John Mayer hospitalized

Photo: John Mayer / Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - The Dead & Company show in New Orleans Tuesday night has been postponed.

According to a report from WWL, the band says John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing them to postpone their Dec. 5 show. No new date has been announced.

"All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date," a statement from the band said. "Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."

Dead & Company is a band composed of several members of The Grateful Dead and singer/guitarist John Mayer. Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir combined forced with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti to perform music from the Grateful Dead's catalog.