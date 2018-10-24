Report: DEA raids Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson's foundation

Photo: WWL

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - Federal authorities have raided an address associated with a group run by the father of Saints superfan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.

A spokesperson with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office tells WWL the raid happened Wednesday morning at a Laplace address listed for Robertson's foundation, It Takes Lives to Save Lives. His father Jordy Robertson's home in Garyville was also reportedly targeted.

An agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration says the DEA is leading the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what the agencies were looking for. No arrests have been made at this time.

Robertson is a 16-year-old fan who suffers from a rare liver condition known as biliary atresia. His fight with the disorder catapulted him to national notoriety after the Saints organization took up his cause. He also has received an ESPY award.

He has undergone two transplants and his story has led to his foundation receiving countless donations. Its stated mission is to raise awareness for the illness.