Latest Weather Blog
Report: Dat Dog to open its first Baton Rouge location near LSU
BATON ROUGE - One of New Orleans' most popular restaurants will soon be making its way to the capital area, according to a report.
The Advocate reports two franchisees of the immensely popular 'Dat Dog' in New Orleans have signed a lease to open the chain's first Baton Rouge location.
The report says the plan is for the eatery to open in the Arlington Marketplace near LSU, next door to a brand new Rouses, in time for the college football season. The franchisees, two New Orleans attorneys, say they also hope to have a Dat Dog food truck open for tailgates, catering and other events.
The restaurant is known for specializing in hot dogs and sausages. The new location will likely feature a similar selection to that of the one in New Orleans, though the menu may offer some Baton Rouge-specific items as well.
Dat Dog first opened on Freret Street in New Orleans back in 2011 and has since expanded to a few other locations. The report says the chain is in the midst of an expansion plan, with several more franchise locations planned.
