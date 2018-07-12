Report: Dat Dog Baton Rouge construction starts in August

BATON ROUGE - Dat Dog, a popular hot dog restaurant based in New Orleans, will begin construction on their Baton Rouge location on August 1, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The restaurant will be located in a shopping center on Burbank Drive, between West Lee Drive and Ben Hur Road. Franchisee David Halpern told the Business Report they could open by the beginning of November.

"We wanted to be open right after LSU students came back to school, but it wasn't feasible," Halpern said. "And we want to make sure we're an A-plus-plus site."

Dat Dog has plans to open three restaurants in Baton Rouge, with the first one set to open later this year under franchisee Prime Dog LLC.