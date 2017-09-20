District attorney announces security bump at LSU home games

BATON ROUGE - In an email sent out to a number of high school students Wednesday, District Attorney Hillar Moore announced an increase in security at LSU's upcoming home football games.

The district attorney's email, sent to private and public school students, said law enforcement agencies would specifically be addressing alcohol-related incidents at future home games.

The announcement comes on the heels of a viral video recorded during a tailgate for the school's first home game of the season. In the video, an 18-year-old can be seen striking another person in the face at the LSU Parade Ground, apparently knocking him out. The victim in that incident was treated for multiple broken bones, and the person allegedly responsible was later arrested.

"Although the recent publicized event did not involve an area high school student, the police advise that possession of alcohol and intoxication of high school students on campus is an increasing issue," Moore said in the email.

The university also revealed that authorities cited 75 minors in possession of alcohol on that same game day.