61°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Crowley officer shot, police dog killed
CROWLEY – A Crowley Police officer was shot a K-9 police dog was killed late Wednesday night, local media reports.
According to KATC, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Josey Street in Crowley around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Louisiana State Police tell KATC that two other people were later found dead inside a home. LSP is investigating the shooting.
The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fallen EBRSO Sgt. Shawn Anderson to be laid to rest
-
Fallen EBRSO Sgt. Shawn Anderson escorted to Healing Place Church
-
Walker police officer resigns after placing noose in squad room
-
Pastor hopes to help family, friends heal as Sergeant Anderson is laid...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Livingston deputy ignores three court subpoenas, held in contempt