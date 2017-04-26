Report: Council on Aging board member placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Council on Aging board member and attorney, Dorothy Jackson, has been placed on administrative leave by the Southern University Law Center, where she is an associate clinical professor for the Elder Law Clinic, according to The Business Report.

According to the report, Jackson was placed on administrative leave on April 20.

Jackson has been a part of a series of reports by The Investigative Unit about a lucrative will that made Tasha Clark Amar, the executive director of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, the overseer of 94-year-old Helen Plummer's estate. Plummer's family did not know about the document until after her death.

The Investigative Unit reported that the will stated that Tasha Clark Amar was to be paid $500 a month for the next 21 years as trustee. Jackson admitted to writing the document and notarizing it along with naming herself as attorney in the will.

Jackson has since removed herself as an attorney for the case and Tasha Clark Amar has removed herself as trustee of Plummer's estate.

A source confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the reason behind her being placed on leave was due to her actions with Plummer's will.

The report states that documents in the case also list $1,500 in attorney's fees for Jackson's services, but state law requires that work done for law clinics must be pro bono, law scholars say.



