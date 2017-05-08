Report: Committee says confederate monument not owned by New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Supporters of Confederate-era monuments slated for removal in New Orleans have launched a new court fight to save one of the structures.

Several hundred people gathered to protest against the removal of three confederate monuments in New Orleans over the weekend.

WWL reported that crowds gathered at Lee Circle both for and against the removal of the monuments. The first of the monuments removed was the Battle of Liberty Place monument. Mayor Mitch Landrieu said after the removal that the other monuments would come down “sooner rather than later.”

The remaining monuments to be removed are P.G.T. Beauregard located in front of City Park, Robert E. Lee located at Lee Circle and Jefferson Davis on Jefferson Davis Parkway.

On Monday, the Monumental Task Committee announced that the monument of P.G.T. Beauregard is owned by City Park rather than the city of New Orleans. According to the committee, due to the park’s ownership, the city can not remove the statue.

Richard Marksbury, a monument supporter, said Monday he's filed a state court lawsuit to prevent the statue's removal.



