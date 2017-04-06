72°
Report: comedian Don Rickles dead at age 90

April 06, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

LOS ANGELES – Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

According to ABC News, Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. 

His publicst says funeral services will be private and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barabara, his daughter, Mindy Mann, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

