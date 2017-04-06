Report: comedian Don Rickles dead at age 90

LOS ANGELES – Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

According to ABC News, Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8.

His publicst says funeral services will be private and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barabara, his daughter, Mindy Mann, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

Comedian Don Rickles has passed away at age 90 as a result of kidney failure, rep says. https://t.co/U72rGHgIst pic.twitter.com/l3Xy10nBWg — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2017

Click here to read the full report