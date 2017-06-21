Report: Child killed by wind-blown debris in Alabama

Photo: Twitter

FORT MORGAN, Al. - Authorities have confirmed that a 10-year-old was killed after he was allegedly struck by a piece of wind-blown debris Wednesday morning.

According to a report from AL.com, authorities reported to the scene in Baldwin County where they discovered the child had been killed in an apparent weather-related incident.

A witness reported winds from Tropical Storm Cindy blew a large object, causing it to topple onto a child and tweeted a photo of the emergency response. He said about a half dozen fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the area.

@spann Large emergency response on Ponce de Leon at Fort Morgan. Neighbors say wind blew a large object and it toppled onto a child. :( pic.twitter.com/UCHVEoYPHP — Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) June 21, 2017