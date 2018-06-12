Report: Cement truck gets stuck in French Quarter sinkhole it was supposed to fix

NEW ORLEANS - A cement truck called to fill a sinkhole in the French Quarter Tuesday reportedly became stuck in that same hole it was supposed to repair.

According to WWL, passersby spotted the truck trapped late Tuesday morning. Workers had reportedly been called out to fix a sinkhole on Burgundy near Ursuline. Obviously, things didn't go as planned.

Another truck was called in to haul the vehicle out of the hole and the street was cleared a short time later.